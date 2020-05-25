Ismail Sabri: Mandatory letter of undertaking for returning Malaysians available online today

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the application process was necessary so that authorities can allocate space at designated quarantine centres for the returnees. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 25 — The letter of undertaking (LoU) for hotel charges that returning Malaysians must complete as part of their documentation will be available online starting today, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The senior minister said that the application form and LoU will be available on the Foreign Ministry and the National Disaster Management Agency’s websites from today.

“They don’t need to travel to the nearest embassy but they have to send in the letter of undertaking and indemnity to pay the hotel charges, at least three days prior to their return,” he said during his daily press conference here.

The form will also soon be available on the websites of the Health Ministry, Tourism and Culture Ministry, Transport Ministry and Immigration Department.

He said that the application process was necessary so that authorities can allocate space at designated quarantine centres for the returnees.

The minister also said the LoU was so that the returning parties are not taken by surprise with the hotel charges that were announced as of last week and will be imposed from June 1.

“We have to manage their return. Some states have had to stop the return of their students because the quarantine centres were too full. So we don’t want to happen with those returning from abroad.

“Even those returning from Singapore must register at High Commission and we have limited it to 400 people,” he said.

Yesterday, 299 Malaysians returned home and become part of 13,997 currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine process.

A total of 40,716 Malaysians have returned from various countries since April 3 and 33,092 have completed the quarantine process.