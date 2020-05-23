Marzuki: Azmin and crew yet to submit formal applications to join Bersatu

Datuk Marzuki Yahya says PKR defectors including Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali have yet to submit their membership forms. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 — Defectors from PKR, including former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who later proclaimed their entry into Party Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) have yet to submit their membership forms, says embattled party secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya.

In a report by portal Malaysiakini, Marzuki was quoted saying that despite Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin affirming Azmin and his faction’s entry into the party, no formal application has been submitted to this day.

“I personally asked Azmin where is his (membership) form and there was no response to this day, and I understand that an application has been made to become a member.

“All there was is the president’s announcement that they have become members.

“So, we’d like to ask since they are members, they must have their membership number, know which division they are attached to, which branch to this day we did not receive any forms or applications from Azmin and his friends to join Bersatu,” he was quoted saying in the report.

Marzuki had reportedly revealed these during an interview with the Bersatu Youth Wing broadcasted on its Facebook page last night.

The statuses of Azmin and his faction has been up in the air since the Sheraton Move in late February that saw the collapse of Pakatan Harapan and the inception of Perikatan Nasional.

Despite never personally acknowledging his entry into Bersatu, party president Muhyiddin had, after the change of government, affirmed that Azmin and his fellow PKR defectors had been accepted into the party, a move that the former said was a collective decision of the party’s Supreme Council.



