Two evacuation centres for flood victims remain open in Kerian

IPOH, May 22 — Two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) for flood and storm victims in Kerian district are still in operations, involving 51 individuals from 14 families as of 8am today.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) portal, Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Lobak PPS in Bagai Serai is still sheltering 44 people from 10 families from Kampung Matang Tengah and Jalan FT 147 Bagan Serai.

Meanwhile, seven people from four families from Parit 3, Kampung Alor Setanggok are now placed at SK Parit Haji Aman PPS, Bagan Serai.

Besides that, Kerian river level in Samagagah showed a normal reading of 1.18 metre (m) while Kurau river in Kolam Air Bukit Merah showed an unexpected reading of -99.99m.

Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) spokeperson said the weather in Bagan Serai was clear and floods have also subsided, but the were still not allowed to return to their homes. — Bernama