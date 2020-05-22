Toddler dies after choking on ‘jelly’ candy in Labuan

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the toddler was found unconscious and unresponsive when he was brought to the Labuan Hospital emergency unit around 10pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

LABUAN, May 22 — A four-year-old boy died after choking on a piece of ‘jelly’ candy in his house in Kg Batu Manikar Wednesday night (May 20).

According to the mother, the boy was asking for the candy and he immediately put it into his mouth before she realised he started struggling for air and began to suffocate.

The toddler was taken to the Labuan Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police said the medical examiner was looking into the cause of death and the case was ongoing.

The boy’s name and information have not yet been released and the case is classified as sudden death. — Bernama