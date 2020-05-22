Dr Noor Hisham: I’ll be carrying on tradition of celebrating first day of Raya with frontliners

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said he has always celebrated the first day of Raya at the hospital he works at and this year will be no different. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah will be celebrating the first day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri with frontliners.

He said he has always celebrated the first day of Raya at the hospital he works at and this year will be no different.

“Every year I celebrate the first day of Hari Raya at the hospital.

“After Solat Aidilfitri, I usually head to the hospital to be with the frontliners who are on duty during that time so this year will be no different,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Malaysia has been officially battling the Covid-19 pandemic for 86 days now. The government declared a movement control order (MCO) on March 18, and then loosened it to a conditional movement control order (CMCO), allowing most businesses to reopen to boost the faltering economy.

Hari Raya Aidilfitri is on Sunday and many who see Dr Noor Hisham as a hero in the fight against Covid-19 were wondering where or if he would be celebrating festivities this year, seeing as how busy he has been.