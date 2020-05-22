Customs raid mini drug lab in Hulu Kelang, detain couple

JKDM deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said a local couple, both 32, were detained by a team of JKDM personnel in the raid at 1.10pm. — Reuters pic

NILAI, May 22 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) yesterday raided an apartment in Hulu Kelang, here, which had been turned into a mini-drug processing laboratory.

JKDM deputy director-general (Enforcement and Compliance) Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Kadir said a local couple, both 32, were detained by a team of JKDM personnel in the raid at 1.10pm.

“We also found a four-year-old girl, suspected to be the couple’s child during the raid.

“We also seized a box containing approximately 500 ecstasy pills, MDMA drug weighing about 300 grammes (gms), a live plant two metres high suspected to be ganja, a compact lump also believed to be ganja weighing 5gm and a crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine weighing 3gm, “he told a press conference here today.

He said urine tests on both suspects found them to be methamphetamine positive and had been remanded for six days starting today for further investigation while the welfare of the suspects’ child would be determined by the court.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated to be RM20,000 and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952 for drug trafficking, Section 6B of ADB for planting ganja and Section 15 (1) (a) of ADB for drug addiction, “he said.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Abdul Latif said police had confiscated a package at a courier company premises in Seri Kembangan, Selangor, which contained drugs.

“The parcel was declared as stationery and addressed to New Zealand. Inspections on the parcel found a transparent plastic wrap containing suspected methamphetamine white crystalline powder hidden inside multi-coloured marker pens.

“The total gross weight of the drug, which is valued at RM24,000, is 600gm and no arrest has been made so far.

‘‘We are looking for the sender and for the individual who was to receive the shipment there, we will co-operate with the authorities in the country in question,” he said, adding that the case was investigated under Section 39B of ADB 1952.

In addition, he urged the public to continue to co-operate with the JKDM by providing information on any drug smuggling and other activities such as cigarettes, liquor and fireworks trafficking by calling toll-free 1-800-88-8855 or the Customs office. — Bernama