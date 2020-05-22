Cops nab armed Indonesian man who ran amok in Labuan

During the arrest, police seized the knife used by the suspect and a 110 cm Samurai machete inside his bedroom. — AFP pic

LABUAN, May 22 — A 29-year-old Indonesian man, believed to be mentally disturbed, went berserk and ran amok with a 36-cm knife in his house at Kg Sg Bangat Wednesday night.

The undocumented Indonesian acted aggressively and threatened to stab the policemen who arrived at the scene.

Labuan police chief Supt. Muhamad Farid Ahmad however said the situation was taken under control as the policemen acted immediately.

During the arrest, police seized the knife and a 110 cm Samurai machete inside the suspect’s bedroom

The actual motive for the incident has yet to be determined as investigations are still ongoing.

The suspect is currently under police custody to facilitate their investigations into the incident under Section 506 of the Penal Code and Section 7 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama