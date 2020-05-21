Kelantan limits 12 individuals to perform Friday prayers at mosques

Kelantan to allow Friday prayers to be held at mosques throughout the state in stages starting tomorrow. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, May 21 ― The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V has given his consent to allow Friday prayers to be held at mosques throughout the state in stages starting tomorrow, with a congregation of no more than 12 individuals.

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said said the congregation should comprise imam, young imam, muezzin, siak and mosque committee members.

“The Friday prayers should be conducted in compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as body temperature screening, to wear face mask, to apply hand sanitiser and to record attendance,” he said in a statement here today.

Tengku Mohamad Rizam said one-metre social distancing between members of the congregation should also be observed and the Friday sermon and prayers should be completed within 20 minutes.

He also reminded the officials and committee members to bring along their own prayer mats and to perform ablution at home before going to the mosque and to leave the prayer hall immediately after completing the prayers.

In another development, he also advised the public to perform other obligatory prayers and Aidifitri prayers at home with family members.

“The public is also advised against visiting the graves during Aidilfitri and MAIK hopes for full cooperation in implementing this regulations,” he said. ― Bernama