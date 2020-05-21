Johor govt assures enough supply of meat for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

Johor Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said that Johor has a large surplus of beef as demand for the meat had declined between 20 to 50 per cent over the MCO and CMCO periods. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, May 21 — The Johor government today assured the public that the supply of agricultural produce and livestock in the state is adequate for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri period.

Johor Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Samsolbari Jamali said the public should not worry as there is enough supply to meet the demand for the upcoming holiday period.

He said Johor as a major producer of meat, poultry, fish and vegetables is not short of supply.

“This is due to the agriculture and livestock sector that has been in operation throughout the movement control order (MCO) and conditional movement control order (CMCO) periods.

“There is even an excess supply of beef, goat meat and poultry as there has been a decline in demand during the MCO and CMCO periods,” said Samsolbari.

For Malaysia, this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri will fall on Sunday and Monday.

Samsolbari explained that Johor has a large surplus of beef as demand for the meat had declined between 20 to 50 per cent over the MCO and CMCO periods.

“Likewise, there is also an excess of goat meat as demand has dropped by 50 to 80 per cent due mainly to people not having public events or weddings throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The supply of poultry, especially chicken, is also adequate. In fact, there is an excess in supply for chicken as demand has been reduced by 40 to 50 per cent,” said Samsolbari in a statement today adding that demand for chicken eggs is currently stable.

However, Samsolbari said demand for fish had increased throughout the MCO and CMCO periods, but assured that supply is also adequate for Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Samsolbari, who is also the Semarang assemblyman, said the Johor Veterinary Services Department has to date issued slaughter permits for 539 cows, seven buffaloes, 318 goats and 55 sheep for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

He said in order to make it easier for the people to buy a variety of agricultural produce, the state government also encouraged the operation of marketing centres.

“Although pasar malams (night markets) and farmers markets are not allowed to operate, there are eight regulated fresh markets by the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama).

“In addition to that, 18 agro-bazaars, four fish complexes, nine fishermen markets, two fish collection and distribution centres and 11 wholesale and retail markets will operate under the supervision of the Johor Fisheries Development Authority,” said Samsolbari.

Traditionally, every year during Ramadan there will usually be a sharp increase in demand for agricultural produce and livestock with Muslims preparing for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic and MCO imposed by the government to curb its spread, has dampened demand for this year.