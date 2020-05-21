Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cluster at Bukit Jalil immigration depot, 35 confirmed cases so far

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 35 positive cases have since been detected after tests were conducted. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 21 — The Health Ministry has detected a new Covid-19 cluster, this time at the Immigration Department's custody depot in Bukit Jalil.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 35 positive cases have since been detected after tests were conducted.

“As of noon today, 645 people have been sampled. Positive cases aside, 400 cases have tested negative, while 210 cases are still awaiting results,” he said during his daily press conference.

Dr Noor Hisham said all 35 cases involve non-Malaysians, including 17 Myanmar citizens, 15 Indian citizens, one Sri Lankan, one Bangladeshi and one Egyptian.

“Steps have been taken to carry out control and prevention, including decontamination, health education such as self-cleanliness, and stressing on social distancing.

“The source of the cluster and infections is still being investigated. The ministry has provided health services at all custody depots on a scheduled basis,” he said.

The director-general added that in addition to Covid-19 screenings, the ministry's teams at the depots have also provided treatment for light ailments, early medical emergencies and examinations for pregnant women, babies and children which include immunisation.

“Any cases requiring patient treatment in emergencies such as expectant mothers will be referred to the nearest public hospital. All services will not be charged fees.

“To fully detect any Covid-19 cases, the ministry via the respective district health departments will continue with a targeted approach, which includes investigating, close contact tracing, and risk assessment by the relevant authorities,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said symptomatic screening and sampling will also be carried out to detect active cases, with positive instances to be isolated and treated in hospitals and close contact individuals kept under monitoring per the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“The ministry will continue to cooperate with the Immigration Department, the police and other government agencies, in managing any Covid-19 cases involving immigration custody depots,” he said.