Police to call Xavier over alleged statement with elements of sedition

Police will be calling on Kuala Langat MP, Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar following his alleged statement with elements of sedition and provocation on the parliamentary sitting. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — Police will be calling on Kuala Langat MP, Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar following his alleged statement with elements of sedition and provocation on the parliamentary sitting on Monday.

Bukit Aman CID (Prosecution/Legal) deputy director DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the former Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister would be called soon to assist investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“So far, we have received 33 reports nationwide on the allegation and investigation is being carried out,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

On Monday, in a video lasting almost three minutes, the Kuala Langat MP issued a statement on the one day meeting and the government.

Yesterday, Gerakan Aktivis Tuntut Malaysia (TUNTUT) also lodged a report at the Petaling Jaya police headquarters against Xavier purportedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

On the same day, Wangsa Maju Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (BERSATU) also lodged a police report on the matter against Xavier. — Bernama