Police looking for four Indonesians who fled after Covid-19 screenings

SEPANG, May 20 — The police are looking for four Indonesian workers who ran away from a kongsi house in Sepang after undergoing Covid-19 tests.

According to Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof, a road construction firm based in Port Dickson, Lampung, Negri Sembilan, had conducted Covid-19 screenings on 26 of its employees at the kongsi house on May 13.

On May 18, medical personnel informed that one of the Indonesian workers who had been screened at the house tested positive for Covid-19 and was taken to Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“At the same time, the company found that four other Indonesian workers had fled,” Wan Kamarul Azran said here today, adding that those who had run away were aged between 22 and 27, including a woman.

According to Wan Kamarul Azran, the Sungai Pelek Health Centre had directed the company to bring the workers living in the house to undergo another Covid-19 test the next day (May 19).

From the screenings, two Bangladeshis were diagnosed with Covid-19 and taken to the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

“The public is urged to provide information and cooperate with the police so that all four of them can be traced,” he said. — Bernama