Ismail Sabri: Work from home order still applies throughout CMCO

A man works from the comfort of home during phase three of the movement control order in Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 20 — The work from home order still applies under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that was enforced on May 4, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

He said this was still necessary as schools and daycare centres have not resumed operations.

“For parents with young children, they are unable to send their children to daycare centres.

“At the same time, school has not resumed and so some may need to work from home because of this,” he said.

He cited the civil workforce as an example.

“At the respective civil departments, when we said offices can reopen, not all of the workforce have returned.

“About 80 per cent work at the office and 20 per cent still work from home as they need to take care of their children while schools and daycare centres are still shut,” he added.

Ismail Sabri was responding to reporters’ question on whether the work from home order has been withdrawn under the CMCO, with employees now allowed to return to the office.

Under the MCO, only employees under essential industries were allowed to commence work at the office, but with a 50 per cent workforce only and they must comply with standard operating procedures set by the government in light of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia.

Since May 4, almost all industries have been allowed to resume operations.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said Malaysian’s decision to allow the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca is dependent on Saudi Arabia’s acceptance of pilgrims in the country.

“There isn’t any announcement yet from Saudi Arabia on whether the Haj can be done or not.

“The decision to send or not will depend on Saudi Arabia. We will wait,” he said.

In news reports, all umrah pilgrimages were suspended in March while Saudi Arabia has asked Muslims to temporarily defer preparations during the Covid-19 outbreak.