Five men arrested for fighting at emergency ward in Ipoh hospital (VIDEO)

Police said that both parties had caused a commotion at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun and a video recording of the incident has been made viral on social media. — Screen capture via Google

IPOH, May 20 — Five men were arrested for fighting in front of the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s (HRPB) emergency wad here yesterday evening.

Ipoh Police District chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said the brawl resulted from an earlier fighting incident, which involved two victims, a 32-year-old woman as well as a 40 year-old-woman, at a housing area in Kampung Gunung Cheroh at around 4pm yesterday.

He said both victims were leaving the hospital after seeking treatment separately, however, the older woman’s husband and his friends cross path with the younger woman and her 20-year-old brother.

“The 20-year-old suspect went to the hospital to bring his sister, who received treatment at the hospital following the incident, to lodge a police report.

“However, the man bumped into the four other suspects. They got into a brawl after they were not satisfied with each other,” he said in a statement.

He said that both parties had caused a commotion until a video recording of the incident has been made viral on social media.

Asmadi said that the hospital’s security guard managed to break the fight.

“However, the 20-year-old man, who lodged a report over the incident, said that one of the men pulled his shirt and started to beat him when he went to the motorcycle parking area to take his helmet.

Asmadi said that the complainant also said that one of the men threatened to kill him and his family, thus he lodged a police report to seek protection.

He also said that the 40-year-old woman also lodged a police report accusing the 32-year-old woman of beating her.

Following the reports, Asmadi said that the police have arrested the four suspects aged 47 and 17, also the complainant to assist in investigation.

“One of the four men arrested has 14 criminal and one narcotics records,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.