Finance minister: Malaysia, Singapore to weather Covid-19 storm together

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at a press conference in Putrajaya May 8, 2020. — Bernama pic

SINGAPORE, May 20 — Malaysia and Singapore will continue to share knowledge and experience in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, and will remain committed to strengthening their longstanding and multi-faceted bilateral relationship.

“Tough times shall be endured together, stronger,” said Malaysia’s Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in a post on his Facebook page late Tuesday following a video conference with his Singaporean counterpart Heng Swee Keat.

“It was a meaningful sharing session on facing the health and economic challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic and how our nations can work together to overcome it.

“My prayers to you and all Singaporeans during this difficult time. Be strong and stay safe always,” he wrote, thanking Heng for receiving his call.

Meanwhile, Heng, who is also the republic’s Deputy Prime Minister, shared in a post on his Facebook page that their discussion was centered on the Covid-19 situation in both countries, and around the world.

“We shared learning points on this battle — from measures to contain the spread of the virus, to support for our companies and households.

“We also discussed on how we can steer our economies towards recovery as we gradually re-open, and explored areas to strengthen bilateral cooperation,” said Heng.

The deputy prime minister added that both ministers also reaffirmed the longstanding and multi-faceted bilateral relationship and the need to work with each other.

He revealed that this was the second time they have spoken since Tengku Zafrul became Malaysia’s Finance Minister, and wished Tengku Zafrul an early Hari Raya Aidilfitri greeting.

“Looking forward to meeting him in person when the pandemic passes,” said Heng, who is scheduled to deliver the republic’s Fourth Budget announcement on May 26, aimed at helping businesses and the people amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama