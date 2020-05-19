Sharp hike in prices of coriander leaves, parsley and Chinese celery in Penang, says CAP

A man is seen shopping at a supermarket in George Town March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, May 19 — The prices of coriander leaves, parsley and Chinese celery have increased drastically in Penang since the start of Ramadan, said the Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP).

Its president Mohideen Abdul Kader said a survey carried out by CAP yesterday shows that the prices of these herbs have increased by five times.

“Daun ketumbar which was imported from Thailand increased from RM10 per kilo (kg) to RM22 per kg three weeks ago and currently the price is RM50. Even the price of locally grown daun ketumbar had increased more than double from RM20 per kg to RM47 per kg.

“The demand for Thai coriander is high because it is more fragrant than locally grown ones. Daun sup price increased from RM4 per kg to RM10 per kg. According to traders, the increase is due to a high demand for these herbs especially during the month of Ramadan,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohideen called on the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs to immediately crack down on traders hiking up the prices of these items.

He also advised consumers to start a home garden by growing the herbs instead of purchasing them at the local market. — Bernama