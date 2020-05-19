Number of flood victims in Perak increases tonight

File picture of a flooded home in Kampung Parit Mahang, Jeram October 28, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, May 19 — The number of victims affected by the floods in Perak continued to increase to 54 from 14 families, involving two temporary relief centres in the Kerian district.

According to the Public Welfare Department’s (JKM) disaster info application, as of 8.35pm, 44 victims from 10 families were placed in the relief centre set up at SK Changkat Lobak PPS, Bagan Serai.

This is almost double the 23 residents from four families recorded to be there in the morning.

Meanwhile, 10 people from four families are still being housed at SK Parit Haji Aman, Bagan Serai.

“The total number of victims housed in the two relief centres comprise 21 men, 15 women, five boys and 13 girls,” read a statement on the application. — Bernama