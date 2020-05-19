Mayor: No Miri City Day celebration due to Covid-19

MIRI, May 19 — No celebrations will be held in conjunction with the Miri City Day and Miri City 15th anniversary tomorrow because of the Covid-19 pandemic, said its mayor Adam Yii.

In a statement here today, he said it would certainly have been an auspicious and joyous affair celebrating the many progress and achievements of Miri since its elevation to a city on May 20, 2005.

“The latest landmark would have been the new Miri City Hall that had been scheduled for completion by December 24 this year but its completion is now delayed due to the movement control order (MCO),” he said.

Due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, Malaysia implemented the movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to May 12. It was followed by 28 days of conditional movement control order (CMCO) from May 13 till June 9.

“Nevertheless, it is the intention of Miri City Council to celebrate Miri City’s 15th anniversary at a later date when the circumstances permit,” he added. — Bernama