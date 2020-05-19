Ku Nan’s defence trial to resume on June 29

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan, 69, to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 19 ― The defence trial of former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, who is charged with receiving bribe of RM2 million from a businessman, will resume on June 29.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan fixed three days for the hearing, on June 29 and 30, as well as July 1.

He also ordered the defence to submit the written witness statements to the prosecution a week before the hearing.

“To a question by Mohamed Zaini, lawyer Cains Tan, representing Tengku Adnan, said he would call three more witnesses.

Deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim prosecuted in the case.

On October 14 last year, the High Court ordered Tengku Adnan, 69, to enter his defence on the charge after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie in the case.

He completed giving his evidence on March 5. He chose to testify under oath from the witness stand when the defence proceedings commenced last January 17.

Tengku Adnan was charged in his capacity as a public servant, namely, the Federal Territories Minister then, to having accepted for himself RM2 million from businessman, Tan Sri Chai Kin Kong who is also director of Aset Kayamas Sdn Bhd (AKSB) via a Hong Leong Islamic Bank cheque belonging to AKSB which was later deposited into the CIMB Bank account of Tadmansori Holdings Sdn Bhd in which he had an interest, when it was known that Aset Kayamas had connection with his official duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Pusat Bandar Damansara branch of CIMB Bank Berhad here on June 14, 2016.

Tengku Adnan is charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, if convicted. ― Bernama