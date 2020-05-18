Political disturbance biggest sabotage to Malaysia’s economy, says Amirudin

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has described ‘political disturbance’ as the biggest form of sabotage to the economic recovery of the state and country amid the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, May 18 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari has described ‘political disturbance’ as the biggest form of sabotage to the economic recovery of the state and country amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Amirudin acknowledged the existence of such ‘efforts’ within his administration but believed the Selangor government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains strong.

“I call on this ‘party’ (trying to disrupt Selangor politics) to be honest, as it goes against the command of the Sultan of Selangor (Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah) when opening the state assembly in March, that he did not want such elements in the state.

“We (Selangor) have a huge responsibility as we contribute about 20 per cent of Malaysia’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Imagine if the country was in a state of political turmoil and lost its focus, how would we revive the economy (affected by the Covid-19 outbreak)?” he said.

He said this when asked to comment on the political situation in Selangor following the collapse of the PH government in Kedah on May 12 after two state assemblymen quit PKR and expressed support for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The Selangor state assembly has 56 seats, with PH holding 48; Barisan Nasional, five; PAS, one; and Independent, two.

Meanwhile, Amirudin called on all parties to work together to rebuild the economy, saying the administration in Selangor was ready to work in a professional manner with other state governments and the federal government. — Bernama