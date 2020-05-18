Police cripple drug smuggling ring, 112.7kg drugs labelled as Chinese tea worth RM7.2m seized

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation director Datuk Ramli Din (3rd left) with the seized boat used by the drug smuggling ring at the Seremban Police Contingent Headquarters May 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, May 18 — Police have crippled a drug-smuggling syndicate with the seizure of 112.7kg of various drugs worth RM7.2 million, some of which in packets labelled as Chinese tea, in raids in Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Selangor.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation director Datuk Ramli Din said seven men, including three Indonesians, aged between 24 and 44, were arrested in raids jointly conducted by Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) between May 9 and 14.

Following their arrest, he said the police were led to a bush area by the beach near Marina Bay, Port Dickson, where they found seven gunny sacks containing various drugs, some packed as Chinese tea.

The drugs included 80.87 kg of syabu, 31.88 kg of ecstasy pills (approximately 106,267 pills) and one gramme of ganja, he told a media conference here today.

Also present was MMEA deputy director-general (operations) Vice-Admiral Datuk Ibrahim Mohamed.

Ramli said the drugs were believed to be smuggled to Indonesia due to its higher price there.

He said police also seized four cars, a glass fibre boat with an engine, seven pieces of gold and cash of RM164,045.

Three of the suspects had previous records and four tested positive for meth, he said, adding that all of them would be in remand until May 21 to facilitate investigation for drug trafficking. — Bernama