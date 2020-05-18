Anwar, PKR reps no-show at Pakatan’s joint press conference

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, May 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as well as all of his party MPs were noticeably absent from a joint press conference which saw leaders from Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) other component parties attending.

The press conference today was attended by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, as well as DAP secretary-general, Lim Guan Eng.

When asked about Anwar’s absence, Dr Mahathir replied: “He has signed the statement, but he is not able to attend.”

In the joint press statement also with Sabah party Upko, Anwar’s name had come first in the list as PKR president and the Opposition Leader in Parliament.

The Port Dickson MP has yet to say why he or any of PKR representatives were absent.

The press conference was to address the short one-day Parliament sitting that ended right after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address.

Among others, Dr Mahathir expressed hope that MPs from both sides of the political divide will come to their senses and support him when he moves his motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.