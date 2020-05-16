Tour agents can operate during CMCO, but no tourism activities, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 16 — The government will allow tour agents’ offices to operate for administrative, finance, management and sales purposes during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period but tourism activities are still prohibited.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said tour agencies can also start planning tourism packages as preparations once the government lifts the ban on tourism activities.

“However, for now, tourism activities are prohibited,” he said at the daily media briefing on CMCO developments here today. — Bernama