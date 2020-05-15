MCO: Tourism ministry offers 40pc discount for compound payments to tourism operators, tourist guides

Tourists are seen wearing masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur January 26, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC) will offer a 40 per cent discount to all tourism operators and licensed tourist guides who were issued compound fines before December 31, this year.

In a statement today, the ministry said it also extended the compound payment period until December 31 for all compound fines issued to companies or licensed tourist guides.

Compound exemption will also be given to tourism operators and tourist guides who fail to renew their licences within the stipulated time due to the movement control order (MCO).

“It is provided that a complete application must be submitted within 60 days after the MCO is lifted,” it said.

It said the initiative is to help ease the burden of tourism industry players affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“However, failure to settle the compound fines could result in prosecution action against the company or tourist guide,” the statement said. — Bernama