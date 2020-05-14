Southwest monsoon expected to start from May 18, says MetMalaysia

Pedestrians use umbrellas to shelter from heavy rain in Kuala Lumpur March 20, 2015. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — The southwest monsoon is expected to start from May 18 and continue until mid-September, causing a lack of rain cloud formation resulting in less rainfall during the period.

The Meteorological Department in a statement today said, rainfall distribution in most states is expected to be average except for the states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang and North Perak which will receive slightly above average rainfall in August and September.

“Meanwhile, Sarawak’s western and interior regions are expected to receive slightly above average rainfall in May and June, while eastern Sabah is expected to receive slightly below average rainfall in September and October.”

“This situation could potentially lead to relatively dry weather and cause forest fires and haze in some places. Local or cross-border haze can occur in the event of uncontrolled open burning,” the statement said.

People are urged to reduce outdoor activities, avoid open burning, drink plenty of water and wear a appropriate face masks in case of hazy conditions. — Bernama