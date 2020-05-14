CMCO: Mosques, surau, musalla in Kelantan still closed, says MAIK

A worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque as a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, Shah Alam March 29, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA BARU, May 14 — All mosques, surau and musalla (open space outside a mosque mainly used for prayer) in Kelantan remain temporarily closed during the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIK) president Tengku Temenggong Kelantan Tan Sri Mohamad Rizam Tengku Abdul Aziz said during the CMCO period only mosque and surau officials were allowed to be present for the azan, Friday prayer, five-times-a-day prayers and tarawih prayer.

He said the implementation took effect from yesterday until a new official statement was released by MAIK.

“The mosque goers must pass the health screening at the nearest district health office.

“Mosque officials with symptoms such as fever, shortness of breath, sore throat and cold are not allowed to attend,” he said in a statement here today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri was today reported as saying that Friday and congregational prayers were allowed again at the mosques and surau in the Covid-19 Green Zones in the Federal Territories in stages from tomorrow, with a minimum number of three people excluding the imam (head of prayers) and not more than 30.

Apart from the Federal Territories, the approval also includes the states of Melaka, Penang, Sabah and Sarawak where the head of the Islamic religion is the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. — Bernama