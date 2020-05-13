Citing health concerns, Speaker says no debate in Dewan Rakyat on May 18 sitting

Speaker Datuk Mohammad Ariff Md Yusof speaks at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Dewan Rakyat proceeding on May 18 will end immediately after the Agong delivers the Royal Address with no debate scheduled for the remainder of the day, Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Mohd Md Yusof announced today.

The decision was reached by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on health concerns, Ariff said in a statement issued this afternoon, citing the ongoing government effort to contain Covid-19.

“Let it be known that I have received a notice signed by the prime minister who as head of Council had notified me that the government had decided that the Order of the First Proceeding of the Third Term, the 14th Parliament, will be amended,” the statement read.

The government has the power to amend the schedule under Parliamentary Standing Order 11(2) and 15(2), Ariff said.

