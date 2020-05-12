Minister: First batch of homeless head to Sitiawan for work aided by City Hall

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to the homeless before they leave for the work programme in Sitiawan, Perak, May 12, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — The first batch of homeless Malaysians in the capital city have found jobs and will begin work as soon as tomorrow or the day after, said Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Around 43 vagrants who were interviewed by HARUMi Brand will begin work in Sitiawan in Perak after they were deemed to be able bodied, of sound mind, possess good attitudes and willing to work.

“Some will work in poultry farms and food processing plants while others will do glove packing at home under the supervision of another company Top Glove.

“Those heading to Sitiawan today will be put up in workers’ hostels while those working from home will do so in transit homes in Anjung Singgah,” said Annuar today during an event to announce the good news.

The homeless and jobless have been increasing in numbers since the movement control order (MCO) halted the economy.

Businesses were forced to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic, causing daily wage earners to suffer from a lack of work, resulting in many being left homeless and unable to feed themselves or their families.

Annuar said, in total, there are 500 people earmarked for jobs, of which 200 more are going for a one-month training course; after that, they will then work with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

He also said today’s batch are getting salaries in the range of RM1,400 to RM1,600.

“As for the second batch of 200 people, who weren’t selected for work, we need to train and improve their fitness, and then they will work with DBKL.

“The ones taken today are the better ones, ready to work. But we also have some with attitude and social problems. They need some ‘polishing’.

“Despite that we will not give up on them and please do not condemn them,” Annuar implored the public.

“Attitudes can be fixed while leaving them to their fates won’t solve any problems. We must help them and do something for their betterment, and I am determined to do that.”

Apart from the companies mentioned above, Hartalega NGC Sdn Bhd, Tesco Malaysia, Trendcell Sdn Bhd (owners of Jaya Grocer) and Adabi Consumer Industries Sdn Bhd are also helping to get jobs for the homeless.

Last Friday, Annuar said the number of homeless people increased after the MCO, from 250 people on March 24 to 908 at present.

He said the transit centres are housing 753 people, including 79 women, four children and 71 foreigners.