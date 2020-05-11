Royal Selangor Club closes bars during CMCO following advice by authorities

There have been unverified reports that the bars were allegedly ordered closed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall for violating the CMCO.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — Royal Selangor Club (RSC) in the city centre have closed several of its bars, saying this was due to advice from authorities amid the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

The management said so in a statement posted on the club’s website yesterday, amid rumours that the bars were ordered to close for allegedly violating the order.

“Dear members, we have been advised by the authorities not to open any bars during the period of CMCO. As such, Hash Bar, Long Bar and Pavilion will be closed immediately.

“Food outlets like Verandah, Chinese Restaurant and Coffee House are allowed to operate with limited menu from 12pm to 10pm subject to compliance to social distancing and CMCO SOP.

“Any inconvenience is very much regretted,” said the statement.

The closure comes even as mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan said that outlets with valid restaurant licences to serve liquor can operate under the CMCO.

In an earlier statement dated May 3, the management had informed its members of the reopening of the RSC on May 6.

There have also been unverified reports that the bars were allegedly ordered closed by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall for violating the CMCO.

Malay Mail is currently seeking comments from the club and DBKL.

Previously, Nor Hisham had clarified that no ban on alcohol sales has been imposed on premises, but outlets with an entertainment licence such as pubs, bars and nightclubs would have to remain closed during the CMCO.

Nor Hisham was clarifying a statement by Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa saying pubs were in the same category as karaoke centres and other entertainment outlets and therefore would not be allowed to operate.

Annuar had previously reminded all premises to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) as stated in the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.