Pakatan says Kedah govt functioning as usual, amid rumours of admin change

ALOR SETAR, May 11 — Kedah Pakatan Harapan (PH) has dismissed allegations that there would be a change in state government’s administration with some assemblymen to switch side and expressing support for the opposition.

Kedah Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chairman Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi said so far, no assemblymen from PH or Bersatu had issued any statement supporting the opposition to set up a new state government.

“They have to make an official statement, but so far there has been no statement so we consider it as a speculation. The (existing) government is still functioning,” he told reporters after meeting Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir at his official residence here today.

Commenting on the one-hour meeting with Mukhriz, Phahrolrazi said they discussed current issues including regarding the state government.

Asked whether the meeting also discussed the closed-door meeting between central PAS leaders, PAS assemblymen and Umno leaders held yesterday, Phahrolrazi confirmed that the matter had been touched, but did not comment further.

Yesterday, fifteen Kedah state assemblymen from PAS and two from Umno held a three-hour closed-door meeting with central PAS leaders at the Kedah PAS complex here.

The meeting was also attended by PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, Kedah PAS commissioner Ahmad Yahaya and Kedah Umno chairman Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom. — Bernama