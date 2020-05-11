65 people evacuated in Perak due to floods

A spokesman at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said 15 of them, involving three families in Kampar, were evacuated to the relief centre last night. — Picture via Twitter/Kampar PAS

IPOH, May 11 — A total of 65 people from two districts in Perak were evacuated last night due to floods, following a downpour.

A spokesman at the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said 15 of them, involving three families in Kampar, were evacuated to the relief centre at Dewan Tebing Tinggi, Malim Nawar.

The remaining 50 evacuees are from the Larut Matang and Selama district and they were being accommodated at three relief centres, namely Sekolah Kebangsaan Changkat Ibol (16 people), Dewan Batu 8, Changkat Jering, Taiping (22) and Masjid Batu 8 Changkat Jering (12), he said. — Bernama