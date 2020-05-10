Pakatan secretariat wants people’s mandate returned to the rightful owners on May 18

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution speaks during a Jelajah Harapan event in Klang, March 7, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chief secretariat Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the next Parliament sitting scheduled to take place on May 18 is the right opportunity to return’s the mandate back to the people by moving a motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

During an online ceramah last night dubbed “returning the people’s mandate” last night hosted by the Institute Darul Ehsan on Facebook, Saifuddin along with PKR Information Chief FahmI Fadzil, Amanah secretary-general Datuk Mohd Hatta Ramli, Bersatu Deputy President Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and DAP national organizing secretary Anthony Loke, discussed in length the trials and tribulation of how PH had toppled the Umno-led Barisan Nasional administration on May 9, 2018, and subsequently led various reforms agendas in its 22-month tenure in Putrajaya.

The politicians said their reform agenda, however, was dashed due to the “betrayal” by some lawmakers in PH that led to the formation of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Saifuddin pointed out that the parliament sitting on May 18 will be a test for Muhyiddin as it will prove if he has the majority support in Dewan Rakyat.

“Pakatan Harapan is a political coalition that has been given the legitimate mandate through the democratic process by our people.

“Where is the test that he actually got the majority support? That is why it must be done in parliament. This is a test for Tan Sri Muhyiddin to pass.

“If not he will continue to be chased by a view that this government is a result of a power grab,” he said.

Saifuddin added that PH along with some of their peers in Bersatu is still able to cooperate and give strong resistance to the government.

“I’m an optimist, it is a matter of time that we will receive the mandate of the people,” he said.

Amanah’s Mohd Hatta said that 22 months is a short time but still PH managed to carry out some important reforms such as reduction of highway tolls, the stabilisation of fuel prices and other reforms that were successfully implemented by the PH administration.

“Can you believe the defeated party has become the administrator? As a seasoned politician whether we are upset or not, is another story but the rakyat who are watching will say ‘what is this? The victors have become the vanquished’.

“I’m confident that the rakyat want to see their rights, where they have given the [mandate] to their elected representative to form the government and that must be returned to them,” he said.