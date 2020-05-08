Miros: Make ‘designated driver’ facilities part of business licence requirement for premises that sell alcohol

A customer drinks beer at the St. George brewery‘s public pub March 28, 2015. Miros recommends that designated driver facilities or programmes be made a requirement as part of the business licence for premises selling alcohol. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — In an effort to reduce driving-under-the-influence accidents and fatalities, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) recommends that designated driver facilities or programmes be made a requirement as part of the business licence for premises selling alcohol.

In a statement today, Miros director-general Dr Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim said such methods have already proved to be effective in reducing road accidents in other countries such as Australia and Japan.

“In a similar development, Miros recommends that the government oblige alcohol sellers or entertainment centres to provide designated driver facilities as one of the compulsory conditions for business premise licences to reduce the risk of road accidents among drivers and other road users.

“This practice is not new, as some developing countries too have adopted this method, which Australia and Japan have shown decreases the rate in road accidents involving drivers under the influence of alcohol,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, Dr Khairil also advised the government to introduce higher fines for the offence of driving under the influence to educate the masses on the seriousness of the crime.

On May 3, a policeman was killed after he was hit by a four-wheel drive vehicle driven by a suspected drunk driver while he was manning a roadblock at the Kajang South Toll Plaza at the Kajang-Seremban Expressway (Lekas).

In the 2.11am incident, Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail, 31, from the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD) died at the scene due to serious injuries to his body and head after he was hit by the Toyota Hilux.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the investigation showed that the Hilux driver was driving from Kajang towards the Kajang South Toll Plaza.

The investigation paper has been opened and the investigation is being conducted under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving leading to death.