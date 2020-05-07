PDRM: Motorcycles and express buses are now allowed for interstate travel

The first batch of university students arrive at the Northern Seberang Perai Land and District Office, Bukit Mertajam on a bus April 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 ― Bukit Aman CID director, Datuk Huzir Mohamed, has just revealed that interstate travel via express buses is now permitted. However, bus operators must adhere to the SOP guidelines.

This was revealed during the live stream session (21:00 minute onwards) on Sinar Harian’s Facebook page this afternoon. For example, if a bus has a capacity of 40 passengers, they must not carry more than 20 passengers to ensure social distancing. Similar to rail services via KTM Komuter and ETS, there shouldn’t be anyone sitting next to you.

In addition, the police have also issued a press statement to announce that motorcycles are also permitted for interstate travel. For land public transport, this is only allowed for operators with legal permits.

According to the police, the decision to allow express buses and motorcycle for interstate travel is based on the current situation on highways and federal roads which appear to be smooth.

The same permitted travel dates still apply, and below is the full schedule from PDRM based on location:

May 7 ― From Kuala Lumpur

May 8 ― From Perak, Johor and Kelantan

May 9 ― From Perlis, Kedah, Pulau Pinang, Melaka and Pahang

May 10 ― From Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Terengganu

The police has reiterated that the interstate travel is only for those who are stranded at their hometowns. Balik kampung is strictly not allowed. Two-way travel is permitted to pick up stranded family members.

Gerak Malaysia 2.5 app required

Similar to those travelling by private vehicles, those intending to travel interstate may request for permit via Gerak Malaysia version 2.5 which is now available on Apple AppStore, Google PlayStore and Huawei AppGallery.

You must generate the QR code from the Gerak Malaysia app on the day of travel and it is valid for one day only. If you’re travelling on the 10th of May, you can fill up the form and generate the QR code on the 10th of May after 12.00am. For more details, you can refer to our Gerak Malaysia post. ― SoyaCincau