Malaysia yet to enter ‘exit strategy phase’ for Covid-19, says Health D-G

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah pointed out that under the CMCO, strict borders controls are still in place with other measures being implemented based on the respective economic sectors. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Malaysia has yet to enter the “exit strategy phase” as health authorities still need time to monitor developments related to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

During his daily press briefing today, Dr Noor Hisham clarified that the country is still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“We have yet to enter the exit strategy phase. What we have done is just ease restrictions, for us to jumpstart the economy,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham was responding to queries by reporters on the World Health Organisation’s warning that governments have eased restrictions too soon.

He pointed out that under the CMCO, strict borders controls are still in place with other measures being implemented based on the respective economic sectors.

“We are still in the CMCO. We hope to monitor developments over the next two weeks, whether the situation is under control.

“If it is under control, where it drops to two digits or there is a reduction in cases, maybe then we will open up more sectors, bit by bit.

“So we will monitor closely before we can take action to implement an exit strategy.

“This is still in the planning stages. What is important is ensuring Covid-19 cases are monitored closely and infections are brought under control,” he said.