Late Chini assemblyman a humble, modest and concerned individual, say fellow politicians

Abu Bakar died at Hospital Kuala Lumpur where he had been treated. — Twitter screencap

PEKAN, May 7 ― Chini state assemblyman Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun has been described as a humble and modest person who was very concerned about the welfare of those around him.

Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said Abu Bakar had recently informed him that he wished to hand out more aid to residents in Chini affected by the movement control order (MCO) despite having just done so.

Wan Rosdy said he and Abu Bakar were close, as both contested their first seats during the 11th general election in 2004, and they grew closer after the latter was appointed as a state executive council member in 2013.

“The last time we spoke was during a video conference about two weeks ago, and I found that he didn't talk much even though I had encouraged him several times to continue with the conversation.

“I reminded him to take care of himself and maintain social distancing when he said he wanted to go back to Chini to hand out aid, as I know that he often went down to his constituency, and is loved by the people there,” he said after attending Abu Bakar’s burial ceremony at the Chini Muslim cemetery here along with the Pahang executive committee line-up today.

Abu Bakar, 60, was pronounced dead at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital at 11.55pm yesterday due to a heart attack after reportedly falling down while he was in Bangsar to pick up some goods after attending a meeting in the capital.

He was a Felda Chini 3 settler who joined Umno in 1983, and became Chini assemblyman in 2004, successfully retaining the seat in subsequent elections ever since.

He also held the state’s Felda affairs portfolio from 2013 to 2018.

Pahang Basic Amenities, Public Delivery System and Innovations Committee chairman Datuk Seri Norol Azali Sulaiman, meanwhile, described the deceased as easygoing and friendly, despite being a quiet person.

“I was behind him one term in terms of my political career, and as a veteran politician, he never failed to give me his advice and views when I asked.

“In fact, I used to sit next to him in meetings and when he saw me being too serious, he would massage my back, and I used to joke that his arms were stronger than a masseur,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pahang Culture, Unity, Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin described Abu Bakar as a good friend who was very cautious when joking as he did not wish to offend anyone.

Beserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu from PAS said although Abu Bakar was from another political party, the latter was the first to congratulate him on his first day in the Pahang State Assembly after being elected in 2013.

Meanwhile, Pahang Pakatan Harapan chairman Fuziah Salleh in a press statement expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished them strength and patience in dealing with the loss.

“We respect him as a veteran politician and as a long-serving assemblyman for Chini. We pray that may Allah forgive him and have mercy on his soul,” she said. ― Bernama