Selangor govt contributes RM10,000 to Corporal Safwan’s family

SHAH ALAM, May 6 — The Selangor government has agreed to contribute RM10,000 to the family of the late Corporal Safwan Muhammad Ismail.

Selangor Mentri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the death of Safwan, 31, while on duty during the movement control order, would be remembered as one of the great sacrifices made by frontliners in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The state government extends gratitude to Allahyarham. May Allah bless his soul and that he be placed among the pious,” he said in a statement today.

In the 2.11 am incident last Sunday, Safwan was killed on the spot due to severe injuries, after a four-wheel-drive vehicle driven by a man believed to be drunk, ran over him at a roadblock near the Kajang Selatan Toll Plaza along the Kajang-Seremban Highway (Lekas).

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the use of QR codes under the SELangkah initiative — an online registration system for individuals entering any premises in Selangor — had been enforced statewide with immediate effect.

He said the free-of-charge contact tracing application would act as a centralised e-logbook to record people’s presence at any premises.

The SELangkah initiative would also complement the federal government’s MyTrace application in terms of Covid-19 contact tracing, he said.

Amirudin said the public could visit www.selangkah.my or call ‪03-55138898 and ‪014-3025655 for more details. — Bernama