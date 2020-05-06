Covid-19: Pahang hotel industry incurs more than RM500 million loss, says state tourism, environment and plantations committee chairman

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUANTAN, May 6 — The hotel industry in Pahang has recorded an income loss of RM500 million throughout the four phases of the movement control order (MCO) following the Covid-19 pandemic, said Pahang Tourism, Environment and Plantations Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin.

He said the loss was incurred when three, four and five stars hotels offering more than 38,000 rooms, unable to operate as usual during the MCO period.

Budget hotel operators also lost about RM60 million of income following the pandemic, he said.

“Tourism industry is suffering a total loss compared to other industries because people cannot move during the MCO which is implemented to curb the transmission of Covid-19.

“We expect that this industry could only be revived, at the earliest, in the third quarter of next year since large gatherings and tourism activities are not encouraged at least for six months after MCO is lifted,” he said.

Mohd Sharkar said this at a media conference after announcing the February winner for “Pahang Simply Awesome” short video contest organised by Tourism Pahang in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2020 here, today.

In relation to that, Mohd Sharkar urged people to travel domestically after it is safe to do so in order to help revive the tourism industry.

According to him, more than 1,000 tourism industry players in Pahang, specifically daily wage earners such as tour guides and boat drivers at the National Park, who are affected by the MCO, received assistance in the form of basic necessities and cash.

Meanwhile, Aereon Wong Seng Yue from Cheras, Selangor, was announced the winner for February, receiving a cash prize of RM3,000.

Mohd Sharkar said the contest, scheduled to run until the end of the year, was also postponed until the MCO is lifted. — Bernama