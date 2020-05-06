Court sets May 15 for case management of Shahrir Samad’s trial for failing to declare RM1m received from Najib

Tan Sri Shahrir Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 21, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — The case of former Felda chairman Tan Sri Shahrir Ab Samad, who is charged with failing to declare RM1 million which he received from Datuk Seri Najib Razak to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), has been rescheduled for case management at the Sessions Court here on May 15.

Lawyer Syahrul Syazwan Salehin, representing Shahrir, told Bernama, that the case management was initially fixed for last Monday, but the date had to be vacated due to the extension of the movement control order (MCO).

Asked whether the defence would send a representation to the Attorney General Chambers, Syahrul Syazwan said they were still awaiting documents on the case from the prosecution.

“The prosecution has yet to submit all the documents to us. When we get all the documents, we will discuss with our client on the next course of action,” he said through Whatsapp.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd ‘Afif Ali, who prosecuted in the case, when contacted, said the prosecution would hand over the remaining documents to the defence during the case management on the date fixed.

Shahrir, 71, charged with money laundering by not stating his real income in the Income Tax Return Form for Assessment Year 2013, which is a violation of Section 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967, on the RM1 million, believed to be from unlawful activities which he received from Najib through a AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheque dated November 27, 2013.

The cheque was then deposited into his (Shahrir) Public Islamic Bank account on November 28, 2013.

Shahrir was charged with committing the offence at IRB, Duta branch, Government Office Complex, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim here on April 25, 2014.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, if found guilty. ― Bernama