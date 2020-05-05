Selangor MB: State can decide CMCO compliance, aim is for ‘soft landing’ and not ‘crash landing’

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari addresses members of the press after launching the Selangor E-Bazaar platform in Shah Alam May 5, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Amirudin Shari defended his administration today over its decision to only comply partly with the conditional movement control order (MCO), saying the move was within its authority.

He said the decision could also be modified according to how the situation develops from time to time, adding that it was not made unilaterally.

“We already held a series of meetings and discussions over the matter during the third phase of the MCO itself,” Amirudin said during a press conference.

The various state agencies and statutory bodies including the local authorities also met over the weekend (May 2 and 3) to discuss what needs to be done, following the announcement of the MCO’s conditional loosening on Friday (May 1)

“Not only is the decision within our jurisdiction, it is now the transition period so we must be careful.

“We cannot become complacent or less cautious, which can result in large Covid-19 clusters emerging, such as was seen in the Sri Petaling tabligh gathering,” he said.

The MB emphasised the need for a “soft landing” as opposed to a “crash landing”.

“The virus is still around, so it is a matter of protecting our lives and livelihoods.

“For over a month many have become accustomed to the new norm, training themselves to maintain hygiene and social distancing,” Amirudin said.

When asked if the various business entities in Selangor agreed with the stance, he would only say that businesses and investors in the state have “cordial relations” with the state government.

“In addition to regular meetings with industry players and the like, they can also relay their concerns to us via Selangor’s agencies and bodies.

“Certainly if they wish to pursue any course of action, including lawsuits, then they can do seeing as how Malaysia is a constitutional nation with its own laws,” Amirudin said.

He was commenting on Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s statement yesterday, which urged all state governments to fully adhere to the conditional MCO.

Azmin said that those who failed to do could lead to industry sector players suing them, further adding that the federal government’s instructions meant that state governments did not have the proper authority to not comply.

Earlier on Sunday Amirudin announced that Selangor would implement the conditional MCO, but with additional stipulations for traders, vendors, and the construction sector. Recreational facilities and indoor sporting venues are to remain closed.

Other states including Terengganu, Perak, Kelantan, Penang, and Melaka, have also carried out the conditional MCO with caveats of their own.

Today’s press conference was also to launch the Selangor E-Bazaar in support of the state’s entrepreneurs.

In cooperation with e-commerce platform Shoppee, the bazaar aims to support some 5,000 entrepreneurs in generating RM8 million or more in sales over the next two months.