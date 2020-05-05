62 individuals in KL jailed, fined for defying MCO

Police and army activity at a roadblock during movement control order (MCO) April 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — Sixty-two individuals including 12 women were jailed for two to four weeks or fined between RM600 and RM1,000 at two Magistrates’ Courts here today after pleading guilty to moving from one place to another over a distance of 10 kilometres from their respective residences.

The Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court also ordered all of them, including 13 Bangladeshis, Vietnamese, Myanmar nationals, Indonesians, Indians and Chinese to be imprisoned from the date of arrest between April 25 and May 3 and they will be jailed for two weeks to a month if they fail to pay the fine.

The individuals, aged between 19 and 58 years, were charged with committing the offence around Kuala Lumpur between April 15 and May 3.

When asked by the Magistrate why they were outside when the movement control order (MCO) was in force, they offered reasons such as jogging, wanting to borrow a friend’s clothes, breaking fast at sister’s house and so on.

All of them were charged under Regulation 6 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 and Regulation 3 (1) of the same regulation which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment of up to six months or both.

In the Ampang Magistrate’s Court, a 27-year-old man and his 26-year-old girlfriend were fined RM700 or a month’s jail after pleading guilty to defying the MCO.

They committed the offence at Jalan Besar MRR2 in front of Giant Taman Permata here, at 4.15 am on April 23. — Bernama