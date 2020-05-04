Proton secures necessary approvals to start operations on May 5

A Proton logo is seen on a car at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Proton Holdings Bhd has received all necessary approvals from the relevant authorities to restart operations on May 5, 2020.

The national carmaker said this applies to all its different corporate business units.

“Some showrooms and service centres will also open on the same day. However, these outlets are first subject to state and local authority approvals. As such, not all of them will begin operations immediately,” Proton said in a statement here, today.

The list of outlets that are open can be found on the company’s website at www.proton.com. For more specific information pertaining to sales and after-sales service, customers can refer to Proton’s Customer Care Hotline: 1-800-88-8398. — Bernama