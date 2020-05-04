Opposition MPs call for full Parliament sitting under the CMCO

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Lim Guan Eng during a press conference with Pakatan Harapan and Warisan MPs in Shah Alam October 6, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, May 4 — Opposition MPs from Pakatan Harapan, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and Parti Warisan Sabah have called for a full parliamentary sitting to be held instead of a one-day sitting on May 18.

Leaders from the Opposition parties issued a joint statement saying Parliament had already fixed the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the one-day sitting so there was no reason why there cannot be a full sitting.

They said a full parliamentary sitting will allow for detailed debates into various issues while allowing the Cabinet to implement their respective ministry’s legislative agenda.

The statement was issued jointly by Bersatu’s Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Warisan’s Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, PKR’s Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah’s Mohamad Sabu and DAP’s Lim Guan Eng.

They also pointed out that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) shows that the government is confident the Covid-19 outbreak is under control.

“So, we are calling on the government to immediately hold a full parliamentary meeting of at least two weeks,” they said.

Yesterday, de facto law minister Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said the upcoming Dewan Rakyat session on May 18 is best left as a one-day sitting to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

He said Putrajaya will only introduce several relevant Bills related to following the effects of Covid-19 on the general public, businesses and companies in the July sitting.