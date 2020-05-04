CMCO: Malaysia’s private tertiary institutions allowed to resume operate from today

Pedestrians are seen walking on the streets of Kuala Lumpur on first day of CMCO, May 4, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, May 4 — Private tertiary institutions (IPTS) can resume operations and management from today (May 4), said Deputy Chief Registrar of Private Higher Educational Institutions Datuk Dr Mohd Saleh Jaafar.

In a notice dated May 3 on the operations of the IPTS during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period, Mohd Salleh however reminded that face-to-face teaching-and-learning activities were not allowed so as to avoid any kind of gatherings.

“The IPTS are allowed to conduct operations and management according to their needs. In this context, the IPTS is wholly responsible for the implementation of the management operations,” he said.

He added that the IPTS must consider applying flexible work hours and encourage working from home, taking into account the tasks of the staff concerned which does not require his presence in the office all the time.

“Before resuming operations, the IPTS must draw up guidelines as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In his address on May 1, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that beginning today, almost all economic sectors are allowed to operate, subject to the conditions and guidelines set by the authorities. — Bernama