See anyone flouting SOPs under CMCO? Report to authorities, MOH urges public

A long queue is seen in front of a supermarket in Bangsar May 1, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Ministry of Health has encouraged the public to report business operators or individuals who flout standard operating procedures set under the conditional movement control order, as the nation prepares to reopen its economy.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the authorities will take swift action against non-compliant premises or operators, constantly reminding business owners that easing restrictions does not imply the end of the MCO.

“If there are markets or supermarkets that do not comply with the SOPs set by the MOH, you can report them to us or the police,” he told the ministry’s daily press Covid-19 briefing.

“We will investigate and if the allegations are found to be true, we will take action either by advising or shutting it down.”

The stern warning comes as the nation braces for a partial return to normal life, following the government’s decision to allow most economic sectors, including non-essentials, to restart on Monday.

But there are concerns that the move could set off fresh Covid-19 infections, with public and commercial spaces likely to see large crowds as most workers are set to return to work.

The MOH reported 122 new Covid-19 cases today, a steady climb for the second consecutive day from an earlier period where Malaysia only recorded two-digit new cases, although a large number of them were imported.

Two more new deaths were also recorded, just a day before Malaysia was supposed to relax its movement control order (MCO) into the conditional MCO (CMCO) in order to recover its economy tomorrow.

The move will likely reinforce criticism that the CMCO may be premature.

But Dr Noor Hisham, who has garnered public support as the government’s spokesman for the Covid-19 crisis, himself gave assurance that the government was prepared for any eventuality that cases would spike again.

This include reverting to strict restrictions imposed under the first three MCO phases on a state, business or locations

“The MCO is still in force,” he told the ministry’s daily Covid-19 press briefing this evening.

“We only relaxed some restrictions based on the conditions set by the World Health Organisation in order to lift the MCO... for example, our border security has been tightened, not loosened.”