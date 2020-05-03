Sarawak party supports state govt’s stand not to reopen of economic sectors tomorrow

Parti Sarawak Bersatu secretary-general George Lo said the party supports state government’s stand not to follow the federal government in re-opening economic sectors tomorrow May 3, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, May 3 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) today said it supported the state government’s stand not to adopt the federal government’s decision to allow economic sectors to resume their activities under the conditional movement control order (CMCO) that is starting tomorrow.

Its secretary-general George Lo said allowing the economic sectors to reopen across the state would jeopardise the gains the state government has made against the spread of Covid-19.

“It may put to naught the sacrifices made by our healthcare workers who have repeatedly appealed to us to stay home.

“Suddenly, overnight, everyone is allowed to go out shopping and dining in restaurants and coffee shops,” he said when commenting on the state government’s stand that it would opt to maintain all the directives issued under the three phases of the movement control order (MCO).

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced the re-opening of the economic sectors, starting on May 4, but under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

Lo said the decision by the federal government is likely to trigger the next wave of infection, which will mandate a further MCO.

“The rationale given for businesses to re-open is that the nation is making too much losses each day throughout the duration of the MCO.

“This reason will look ridiculous if there is a second wave of infection followed by another MCO for a longer duration,” Lo said.

He said PSB would support a graduated easing of restrictions, starting with districts that are now green zones, for Sarawak.

“This would help contract and daily-paid workers who are in desperate need of income to start work and save small-medium enterprises (SMEs) in those areas from collapse. This is urgently needed,” he said.

However, he said careful consideration must be given to what businesses can resume operations in those green zones and under what conditions they would do so, with primary attention being given to social distancing and preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.

“As an example, the local “kedai kopi” (coffee shop) cannot reopen because it would be almost impossible for the owner to control the crowd, record contact details or take temperature,” he stressed.

Lo said businesses in red zones must remain closed.

He added that Sarawak border control must be very strict with the quarantine of any visitor from outside Sarawak for 14 days.

“There may be some short-term pain to continue restrictions on red zones, but there will be long-term gain,” Lo said, urging the state government to implement a gradual uplifting of restrictions by starting with green zones only while carefully guarding the other zones to ensure victory in the fight against Covid-19.