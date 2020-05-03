CMCO gets mixed reactions from state governments

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock in Section 7, Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The government’s decision to implement conditional movement control order (CMCO) starting tomorrow, has received mixed reactions from state governments.

For example, Terengganu would implement the CMCO tomorrow but would tighten it if the compliance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) is low and affects the health of the people.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the CMCO was the right move and coincided with the state government’s effort to stimulate the affected domestic economy during the MCO, which took effect on March 18.

In Ipoh, the Perak state government prohibited patrons from dine-in at any food premises but all restaurants, kiosks, food courts, roadside hawkers, indoor food stalls, and food trucks were allowed for take-away and delivery.

In addition, State Secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim said controlled fresh markets without premises, for example, morning markets were still not allowed to re-open.

He said the state government also prohibited recreational activities in public parks in the state during the CMCO, in addition, all state government offices would be re-opened tomorrow to ensure the state administration delivery system ran smoothly and effectively.

In Kota Baru, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, in a statement, said the state security committee would meet on Thursday (May 7) to fine-tune the CMCO, and until then, the previous conditions imposed during the MCO, would remain applicable in the state.

Meanwhile, in Shah Alam, the Selangor state government would implement the CMCO tomorrow with additional details including traders and hawkers who were allowed to operate from 7 am to 10 pm for taking away, drive-through, and delivery services.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said food vendors without premises, roadside hawkers, and food trucks would only be allowed to resume operations after May 12 to give time to the local authorities to make arrangements for social distancing and contact detections.

For the construction sectors, he said the industry was allowed to resume operations at maximum levels but were required to prepare a safety action plan to control the spread of the Covid-19 which were approved by respective local councils (PBT).

“All recreational facilities and indoor sporting venues remain closed. Activities in public parks including hiking on hills throughout Selangor are prohibited,” he said in a statement here today.

He added the PBT would issue a notice on the list of parks that were not allowed access to the public and the implementation of CMCO was applicable to the whole of Selangor with additional detailings except in Selayang Baru, which is a red zone area.

In George Town, the Penang state government would implement CMCO in three phases via its Penang Gradual Recovery Strategy (PGRS), from May 4.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the PGRS involved Phase 1 (Preparation Phase) between May 4 to 7, Phase 2 (Familiarisation Phase) between May 8 to 12, and Phase 3 (Reopening Phase) from May 13 onwards.

He said that the existing MCO would still be in place till then and only certain sectors and offices would be allowed to open including the public transportation companies.

“Those sectors which are not listed under the three phases, the enforcement and operation based on the PGRS will start this Friday (May 8),” he said in a media conference via Facebook live-stream today.

He said the operating hours for all sectors would remain the same from 8 am to 8 pm beginning tomorrow.

Chow said, under Phase 1, all the sectors were only allowed to do preparatory work to comply with the SOP.

He said 25 sectors, which were allowed to operate in accordance with the SOP set by the National Security Council (MKN) under Phase 2, could go full capacity beginning May 8.

Among others, they were transportation (land and air) food (only for takeaways), professional services, manufacturing, finance, gas, mining and quarrying, electrical and electronics, agriculture (padi and rice), fisheries, livestock.

The others were communication, information technology, e-commerce, environment, water supply, and Konsortium (IWK) sewerage.

“All the sectors are allowed to operate from May 13, but must strictly adhere to the SOP,” he said.

In Melaka, Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) president Shadan Othman said only 200 people would be allowed to enter the Wholesale Market in Batu Berendam starting tomorrow.

He said about 20 enforcement officers assisted by Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) personnel would be deployed to monitor and conduct regular health screening tests on traders until the MCO ends. — Bernama