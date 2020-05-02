Reconsider decision to ease MCO, urge risk management practitioners

Policemen are seen setting up a roadblock at Jalan Perak in George Town April 14, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Risk management practitioners have urged the Government to reconsider its decision to ease the movement control order (MCO) allowing most businesses to fully operate on May 4, saying it would pose a higher safety risk if not effectively controlled and closely and consistently monitored.

Prof Datuk Mohd Rasid Hussin, president of the International Institute of Risk Management and Crisis Strategies (IIRMACS), a global risk management think-tank network, said the decision to reopen businesses on Monday was too abrupt as the MCO phase 4 is still ongoing until May 12.

“I do not see any rationale for the Government to ease the MCO so abruptly. There is no rush and it should be done more gradually so that the people and relevant stakeholders are more prepared.

“This abrupt move could trigger heightened risk and is a potential crisis to the country,” he told Bernama.

An important risk management principle is that one must consider the odds between economic interest and public safety, he said.

Citing Japan, Canada and Singapore as examples, he said countries which did not consider the odds and underestimated the potential risk impact are now sadly paying the price as the pandemic surged again.

However, in Malaysia, although the Government has been impressive and done a remarkably good job since March 18 to control the risk of the Covid-19 pandemic, all those efforts could go to waste if there is a new wave, said Mohd Rasid.

“If by May 4 onwards we fail to contain the spread, then it's a great pity for the frontliners especially those who have been doing a great job since day one,” he said.

Mohd Rasid said the Government should not bow down to any form of pressure from certain stakeholders and should prioritise economic interest over health risk and potential crisis.

He stressed the need for the Government to seriously consider the overall safety of the people on the whole, as safety should come first with no compromise for the eventual benefit of the majority.

"Importantly, both our nation and the people are still at risk, therefore we must apply risk management through preventive measures and risk reduction.

"All this while we had been relying on social distancing in fighting the Covid-19 spread, but still it was still not strictly observed by some until now, and with the easing of the MCO the future outcome could be worrying indeed,” he noted.

During the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 when people were eager to get back to normal life, the second wave killed 20-50 million people compared to 3-5 million during the first wave, he noted.

Moving forward, he said if the decision could not be reconsidered, then the Government must continue to be vigilant with preventive measures to ensure no more new cases arise.

All Government machinery and agencies concerned should be mobilised to constantly and closely monitor the MCO, while serious attention should also be given to data management for effective management of such risk, he said.

Mohd Rasid also urged the Government to collaborate with the relevant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and risk management entities with the relevant risk management and crisis management expertise as well as resources, and initiate regular engagements and active communication with experts, scholars and industry practitioners.

Meanwhile, on the standard operating procedure outlined by the Government as a condition to reopen businesses, he said it is sufficient but it is still up to the people and stakeholders concerned to implement.

“It is mainly the people who actually should have the discipline and feeling of responsibility to others.

“Risk management is not someone’s job nor the Government’s responsibility alone, instead it is everybody’s job,” he added. — Bernama