Ismail Sabri: Malaysians must still comply with MCO despite loosening of restrictions

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the loosening of restrictions under the MCO does not mean it is no longer bound to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 2 — Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has cautioned the public to remember that the movement control order (MCO) is still in force, despite some easing which will come into effect on Monday (May 4).

He said the loosening of restrictions under the MCO does not mean it is no longer bound to the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

“Action can still be taken against those who violate the Act’s requirements. However, when we look at it, the loosening of restrictions is still in line with the earlier announcement by the prime minister,” Ismail Sabri said during his daily press conference today.

He said curbs will be eased in stages, and cited business operational hours as an example.

“Although several premises such as those serving food and drink are now allowed to open, they are still required to wrap up by 8pm.

“At a later stage, this will be extended to 10pm. For now, factories allowed to operate involve essential goods such as food and medication, where 50 per cent of the existing staff are allowed to work,” Ismail Sabri said, adding that eventually 100 per cent of a business’ workforce will be permitted to return and subsectors re-opened.

As of yesterday, the police have conducted 820 roadblocks nationwide, and inspected 486,307 vehicles. A total of 35,834 spot checks were also conducted, with 7,065 premises inspected by the authorities.

A total of 410 individuals were arrested for violating the MCO, compared to 683 the day before. Of that number, 372 were remanded and 38 given police guarantees with the total number of arrests since the MCO began on March 18 until yesterday at 23,266 individuals.

The Housing and Local Government Ministry has conducted approximately 5,069 public sanitation operations since efforts began on March 30, including in 61 yellow and red zones. A total of 8,769 government and business premises, as well as public areas have since been sanitised.

Yesterday, 67 operations covering 22 red and yellow zones in six states were carried out, including 33 operations in Johor and 12 in Sabah. In total, this covered 2,828 government buildings, 1,983 public areas, 2,134 business centres, 1,519 housing areas including public housing projects, and 305 supermarkets.