Wan Junaidi: Small businesses should explore models suitable with new norms

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku says those still conducting business the conventional way should embrace new technologies such as cashless payment systems and online marketing as part of new business culture. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUALA LUMPUR, Maly 1 ― Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar hopes Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Micro-SMEs can explore new business models that are suitable to the new norms of the world after the movement control order (MCO) is lifted.

He said those still conducting business the conventional way should embrace new technologies such as cashless payment systems and online marketing as part of new business culture.

“Sundry shop owners and food entrepreneurs also need to change their approach to be more technology-friendly and reduce face-to-face interaction...if not altogether, it should exist as a contingency plan should a similar situation arise again,” he said in a post on his Facebook page, yesterday.

Wan Junaidi said his ministry was also ready to provide advice and guidance to entrepreneurs through relevant agencies such as the National Entrepreneurial Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional), SME Bank, Bank Rakyat, SME Corp, as well as through training conducted by the National Entrepreneurship Institute (INSKEN).

According to Wan Junaidi, TEKUN Nasional has also streamlined its online application process for the Covid Business Recovery Financing Scheme (CBRM), and those involved will just need to fill out the form at http://fas.tekun.gov.my/cbrm/. ― Bernama